Tom Aspinall will help Tyson Fury prepare for boxing match against Francis Ngannou
Fury and Ngannou are set to collide in a pro boxing match on October 28. The bout will be held in Saudi Arabia. “The Predator” is already working with Mike Tyson ahead of the fight. As for Aspinall, he’ll actually be giving “The Gypsy King” a helping hand.
Tom Aspinall Working With Tyson Fury
Appearing on the “Believe You Me” podcast, Tom Aspinall made the reveal (h/t MMAMania.com).
“I’m actually going to help Tyson,” Aspinall said. “I have no loyalties to Francis Ngannou.”
Aspinall went on to discuss what Ngannou’s chances are against “The Gypsy King.”
