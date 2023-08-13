Tom Aspinall will help Tyson Fury prepare for boxing match against Francis Ngannou

By Fernando Quiles - August 13, 2023
UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall claims he will be working with Tyson Fury ahead of a boxing match with Francis Ngannou.

Tom Aspinall Tyson Fury

Fury and Ngannou are set to collide in a pro boxing match on October 28. The bout will be held in Saudi Arabia. “The Predator” is already working with Mike Tyson ahead of the fight. As for Aspinall, he’ll actually be giving “The Gypsy King” a helping hand.

RELATED: JON JONES DISMISSES TOM ASPINALL AS BEING A LEGITIMATE THREAT TO HIS UFC HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE: “JUST A FEW MONTHS AGO GANE WAS THE ABSOLUTE FUTURE OF MMA”

Tom Aspinall Working With Tyson Fury

Appearing on the “Believe You Me” podcast, Tom Aspinall made the reveal (h/t MMAMania.com).

“I’m actually going to help Tyson,” Aspinall said. “I have no loyalties to Francis Ngannou.”

Aspinall went on to discuss what Ngannou’s chances are against “The Gypsy King.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Tom Aspinall Tyson Fury

