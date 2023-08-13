Tom Aspinall will help Tyson Fury prepare for boxing match against Francis Ngannou

“I think Ngannou has a puncher’s chance, obviously,” he said regarding the Cameroonian’s chances. “He’s one of the hardest punchers in combat sports. But, I think that’s all he’s got, to be honest. I’m not saying, well if Francis Ngannou knocks out Tyson Fury, I wouldn’t be surprised. I’m not saying it can’t happen. It definitely can happen. But, if we’re talking about skillsets, Tyson Fury is like universes ahead of him in terms of skillset.”

Aspinall is an interesting choice for Fury to help prepare for the MMA style of boxing. Aspinall is known for his quick movement and ability to land strikes from odd angles. That could be the key factor in Tyson Fury choosing to train with the rising UFC heavyweight.

Fresh off a first-round TKO finish over Marcin Tybura, a lot of hype has been surrounding the Leigh native. While he hasn’t had a signature victory over a top-three heavyweight yet, he’s looked sharp against the likes of Alexander Volkov and Sergey Spivak. Many have been calling for Aspinall to get a high-profile fight against an elite heavyweight to see if he sinks or swims.