Valentina Shevchenko and Henry Cejudo continue to go back and forth on social media

By
Natasha Hooper
-
Henry Cejudo

Two reigning UFC champions, Valentina Shevchenko and Henry Cejudo, continue to go back and forth on Twitter over a potential ‘inter-gender’ fight.

“The Bullet” Shevchenko retained her flyweight belt last week against Liz Carmouche at UFC Uruguay. Her dominant performance was enough to capture the attention of many fighters, including “Triple C”.

Henry Cejudo came on social media to ask Shevchenko for the first inter-gender fight. Watch the clip here.

“So I’m out here enjoying my beautiful Sunday in beautiful Las Vegas, but my phone just keeps blowing up; that somebody by the name of Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko is the most dominant champion in the world,” Cejudo said.

Henry Cejudo and Valentina Shevchenko then went back and forth on Twitter, as seen below:

During an interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Shevchenko called his bluff. She said,

“Be careful what you wish because he is the all gold hunter, but I can make it happen that he will lose all of his gold forever…I don’t know [if he’s serious] because he is very insistent in this,” she added. “But I say, be careful what you wish. Never, I am not afraid of anything.”

Many fans chimed in on the twitter thread, as they believed this was an attempt from Cejudo to flirt with Shevchenko. Even household names like Michael Bisping humoured the callout, and called Hery Cejudo an ‘aspiring women beater.’

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/13/2019.

