Valentina Shevchenko and Henry Cejudo continue to go back and forth on social media

Two reigning UFC champions, Valentina Shevchenko and Henry Cejudo, continue to go back and forth on Twitter over a potential ‘inter-gender’ fight.

“The Bullet” Shevchenko retained her flyweight belt last week against Liz Carmouche at UFC Uruguay. Her dominant performance was enough to capture the attention of many fighters, including “Triple C”.

Henry Cejudo came on social media to ask Shevchenko for the first inter-gender fight. Watch the clip here.

The following is a public service announcement for the supposed flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. Signed, Triple C and soon to be The IGC. #bendtheknee @BulletValentina pic.twitter.com/kUQbCnmIWd — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 11, 2019

“So I’m out here enjoying my beautiful Sunday in beautiful Las Vegas, but my phone just keeps blowing up; that somebody by the name of Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko is the most dominant champion in the world,” Cejudo said.

“And you know what? I get a little jelly because she has gold and I want that gold,” he continued. “Valentina Shevchenko, I have a message for you. I am looking to become the first-ever intergender champion that this world has ever seen. I’m calling you out. You can be the next to bend the knee to ‘Triple C.’”

Henry Cejudo and Valentina Shevchenko then went back and forth on Twitter, as seen below:

I’ll be there right after I finish polishing my gold medal and belts. #intergenderchamp https://t.co/VJI8lO2OLb — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 13, 2019

During an interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Shevchenko called his bluff. She said,

“Be careful what you wish because he is the all gold hunter, but I can make it happen that he will lose all of his gold forever…I don’t know [if he’s serious] because he is very insistent in this,” she added. “But I say, be careful what you wish. Never, I am not afraid of anything.”

Many fans chimed in on the twitter thread, as they believed this was an attempt from Cejudo to flirt with Shevchenko. Even household names like Michael Bisping humoured the callout, and called Hery Cejudo an ‘aspiring women beater.’

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/13/2019.