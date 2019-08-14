Duke Roufus claims the Diaz brothers tied to jump Anthony Pettis at nightclub

According to Anthony Pettis’ coach, the Diaz brothers attempted to jump “Showtime” in a nightclub.

Duke Roufus made this bold claim during on the latest episode of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. He explained the longstanding beef that culminated in a nightclub attack. (Transcript via LowKickMMA).

“For years Nate has just attacked him,” Roufus said. “Not only verbally, but even in a nightclub, they tried to jump him, him and Nick. It gets to a point where stuff just boils over. I get the perspective of where Anthony is coming from. To me, Anthony reminds me a lot of Oscar De La Hoya or ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard, he’s that star fighter, he’s got that charisma.”

This isn’t the first time a fighter’s camp has taken shots at Diaz for his behaviour. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father called out the welterweight fighter after both fighters were forced to separate during an altercation at UFC 239.

“A lot of guys just — it’s not even professional, it’s more, these guys are jealous, envious of him,” he said. “It causes a weird energy. Like Fernando Vargas tried to bully De La Hoya, De La Hoya knocked him out. Like Duran tried to do twice against ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard, ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard put it on Duran the second time,” he said.

“So many guys try to bully Anthony, I love it, because it brings out the best in Anthony. Looking forward to it, sometimes fights are personal, and those are the fun ones if you ask me.”

In preparation for the event, Diaz is looking shredded, and Anthony Pettis claims he will make Diaz pay for the disrespect.

The welterweight fighters can release their animosity in the Octagon at UFC 241 on Saturday, August 17, as they co-headlined the card. Who do you think will be victorious? Sound off in the comments below!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/13/2019.