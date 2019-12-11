Urijah Faber says UFC 245 could be his final fight but nothing is certain

When Urijah Faber makes the walk to the Octagon in Las Vegas at UFC 245, the Hall of Famer says it could be the last time.

Faber already retired once from the sport and made a massive return earlier this year with a knockout win over Ricky Simon. Now, at UFC 245, “The California Kid” will battle Petr Yan where Faber believes he will probably win by stoppage.

“You know, I’ve been watching a little bit of tape on Yan. He’s known as a striker but he’s got a very well-rounded game,” Faber said to theScore. “He mixes together precision striking with some Hail Mary danger shots. And he’s not afraid to get on the ground and mix it up. I think it’s going to be a real skill fight all the way around.

“I don’t foresee him fatiguing and breaking, I don’t see me fatiguing and breaking. It’s going to be about who can get the positions where they can dominate. I feel like there are some things that I’m better than him at and there are maybe a few things that he’s better at than me. I think I’m going to best him. Getting the upset because I feel like there’s a lot of hype behind the guy. I just think it’ll be a wild fight. I see probably a finish. If not, we’ll go to war for three rounds.”

For Urijah Faber, with the uncertainty at bantamweight, he knows this may be his final fight. But, he makes it clear he is always available for a title shot.

“Dana said, ‘Look, with you in the picture,” he said. “It’s [Jose] Aldo vs. [Marlon] Moraes. [Cory] Sandhagen vs. Frankie [Edgar]. It’s you vs. Yan.’ I imagine whoever the highest-clouted guy is that wins. There will kind of be a lineup from there.

“But there’s also Dominick Cruz coming back soon. That guy is always a force to be reckoned with. Cody Garbrandt is on the comeback,” he added. “We got TJ [Dillashaw] sitting there trying to figure out the next little way to get ahead. There’s a lot of guys out there. This could be win, lose or draw my last fight. I don’t know but I’ll always make myself available. I’ll be looking for the title fight.”

Do you think UFC 245 will be Urijah Faber’s final fight? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/10/2019.