Urijah Faber on Henry Cejudo fight: ‘I could do it after this one’

This Saturday, in the co-main event of UFC Sacramento, Urijah Faber returns to the cage opposite rising bantamweight contender Ricky Simon. If he wins, he’ll take a big step in the direction of a bantamweight title fight with new champion Henry Cejudo, who called him out after claiming the title with a TKO of Marlon Moraes at UFC 238.

“Absolutely, I’ll never rule that out,” Faber said of Cejudo in an interview with MMA Fighting. “Henry just called me out, the current champ at two different weight classes and an Olympic gold medalist. So that’s an enticing fight for me because of the matchup, and you know, the reason I’m in the sport. And the fact he threw me in the mix and we talked about it 10 years ago prior, which is kind of cool how that all played out. So that’s always in the back of my head, for sure.”

In fact, Urijah Faber believes a fight with Henry Cejudo could be next if he gets by Ricky Simon in Sacramento.

“I mean I can do it after this one,” Faber explained. “When I retired, the year I retired I fought for a world championship, I lost a decision to Dominick Cruz and I was ranked like number six in the world or something like that, so that’s how I retired, off a win. So that’s where my head has been at,” he said.

“I’ve always counted myself in for the biggest opportunities against the best guys and I don’t say no to guys that may not have as much clout either, you know. I’ve done that in the past and I’m doing that again, so I’m just an honest combative MMA athlete that’s going to get in there to mix it up and believe he’s going to win. That’s the goal on Saturday.”

Do you think we’ll see Urijah Faber and Henry Cejudo in the cage together this year?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/12/2019.