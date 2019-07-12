ONE: Masters of Destiny live stream, results and highlights

On Friday, ONE Championship returned to our screens with the exciting ONE: Masters of Destiny card from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Watch it live below:

The card was topped by a pivotal kickboxing rematch between Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan and Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy. The pair first met in May, with Petchmorakot winning a decision, but ONE Championship later ruled the fight a No Contest and scheduled this rematch. The bout served as the last quarterfinal bout of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

This ONE: Masters of Destiny card was co-headlined by an strawweight showdown between ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee and BJJ specialist Michelle Nicolini. The pair previously trained together at Evolve MMA in Singapore, and have plenty of history on the mats. Win or lose, Lee will next defend her atomweight belt against Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan.

Given its setting, it should come as no surprise that the card also featured a number of top Malaysian athletes such as Jihin Radzuan and Ev Ting.

Here are the full results of the card, along with highlights where possible (h/t Onefc.com):

ONE: Masters of Destiny live results and highlights:

Main Card

Giorgio Petrosyan defeats Petchmorakot Petchyindee via unanimous decision (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix)

Michelle Nicolini defeats Angela Lee via unanimous decision (mixed martial arts — women’s strawweight)

Michelle Nicolini stakes her claim for a shot at the women’s strawweight 👑 with a spectacular unanimous decision victory over Angela Lee! #WeAreONE #MastersOfDestiny #KualaLumpur #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/6c3mFFBmjr — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) July 12, 2019

Ev Ting defeats Daichi Abe via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:44 of round two (mixed martial arts — lightweight)

Gurdarshan Mangat defeats Abro Fernandes via unanimous decision (mixed martial arts — flyweight)

Jihin Radzuan submits Jomary Torres via triangle choke at 3:07 of round one (mixed martial arts — women’s atomweight)

🇲🇾 MALAYSIA REPRESENT 🇲🇾

Jihin Radzuan sends the hometown crowd into a meltdown with a TIGHT triangle choke submission victory over Jomary Torres! #WeAreONE #MastersOfDestiny #KualaLumpur #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/1AZWDG96wf — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) July 12, 2019

Troy Worthen defeats Chen Rui via TKO at 3:29 of round two(mixed martial arts — bantamweight)

Hiroki Akimoto defeats Kenny Tse via unanimous decision (ONE Super Series kickboxing — flyweight)

Karate World Champion Hiroki Akimoto outpoints a game Kenny Tse for his second victory in ONE Super Series kickboxing! #WeAreONE #MastersOfDestiny #KualaLumpur #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/Qgflgo0VM2 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) July 12, 2019

Preliminary Card

Janet Todd defeats Chuang Kai Ting via majority decision (ONE Super Series kickboxing — women’s atomweight)

Janet Todd outstrikes former ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Chuang Kai Ting to clinch a massive majority decision win! #WeAreONE #MastersOfDestiny #KualaLumpur #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/WwE5mIzMse — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) July 12, 2019

Dae Sung Park defeats Eto Kimihiro via TKO at 1:59 of round two (mixed martial arts — lightweight)

Dae Sung Park turns in a dominant TKO win over fellow ONE Warrior Series alumnus Kimihiro Eto! #WeAreONE #MastersOfDestiny #KualaLumpur #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/GH3yGGmKEl — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) July 12, 2019

Aleksi Toivonen defeats Akihiro Fujisawa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:27 of round one (mixed martial arts — flyweight)

Aleksi "The Giant" Toivonen makes a MASSIVE statement in his ONE debut with a slick submission victory over Akihiro Fujisawa! #WeAreONE #MastersOfDestiny #KualaLumpur #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/iOpP3sbO1F — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) July 12, 2019

Mohammed Bin Mahmoud defeats Saiful Merican via unanimous decision (ONE Super Series Muay Thai — bantamweight)

Adrian Mattheis defeats Li Zhe via TKO at 1:51 of round two (mixed martial arts — strawweight)

Bozhena Antoniyar defeats Bi Nguyen via split decision (mixed martial arts — women’s atomweight)

Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy defeats George Mann via split decision (ONE Super Series Muay Thai — featherweight)

Muay Thai World Champion Sorgraw edges out Scottish sensation George Mann to claim a split decision victory! #WeAreONE #MastersOfDestiny #KualaLumpur #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/0RcgRH4FPr — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) July 12, 2019

Josh Tonna defeats Yoshihisa Morimoto via unanimous decision (ONE Super Series kickboxing — flyweight)

Australia’s Josh Tonna kicks off ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY in style with a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Yoshihisa Morimoto! #WeAreONE #MastersOfDestiny #KualaLumpur #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/rme3wFfubi — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) July 12, 2019

