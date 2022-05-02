Urijah Faber explains why TJ Dillashaw vs. Aljamain Sterling is the fight to make

Urijah Faber has explained why TJ Dillashaw vs Aljamain Sterling is the fight that needs to be made at bantamweight.

Following on from Aljamain Sterling’s win over Petr Yan at UFC 273, fans have been wondering who the champion will defend the belt against next. The division is as stacked as it’s ever been but in terms of top contenders, the two in the running right now are TJ Dillashaw and Jose Aldo.

Dillashaw, in particular, has been tipped for a shot at gold due to the fact he never actually lost the belt prior to his two-year USADA suspension.

Now, his former friend and coach Urijah Faber has said he believes Dillashaw should be the next man in line.

“I don’t think that T.J. needs to show that he’s not there yet, Cory Sandhagen could very easily be the champ, or a title contender himself. He’s an amazing fighter, they had a close fight and some people thought Sandhagen won. Right now, for relevancy, I think T.J. vs. ‘Aljo’ is the fight to make, and then Aldo gets the winner of that. I think a T.J. vs. Aldo fight would be huge as well, but you don’t have the hunk of metal on the line so it’s dulled down a little bit, and then Aldo lost to Petr Yan, so I think the story is still a T.J. vs. ‘Aljo’ fight, or an Aldo-’Aljo’ fight because Aldo is somebody that has taken that loss from Yan and it really lit a fire and he’s looked better than he ever has, so I’d like to see that, too.”

"I would say T.J. [gets the shot]," Faber said. Quotes via MMA Fighting

Who should get the next shot at the bantamweight championship – TJ Dillashaw or Jose Aldo, and what's next for the other?