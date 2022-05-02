Nate Diaz gives hilarious reaction to Jake Paul’s claim that he would beat Canelo (Video)

Nate Diaz offered up a hilarious reaction when asked for his thoughts on Jake Paul’s claim that he would beat Canelo Alvarez.

Prior to Saturday’s historic ‘Taylor vs. Serrano‘ fight at Madison Square Garden, event promoters Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn exchanged some verbal jabs.

Hearn, the promoter of Katie Taylor and many other boxing stars, suggested that there was “no way” Paul would ever become a world champion in boxing.

‘The Problem Child’ responded by claiming he could currently beat any Matchroom Boxing roster member who has competed in less than ten professional fights. He later added that in a couple of years he would be able to beat Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez (57-1-2), the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world, has gone undefeated over the past eight and a half years. Canelo’s lone career loss came against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in September of 2013.

During a recent interview with ES News, UFC star Nate Diaz was asked for his thoughts on Paul’s claim that he will eventually beat Canelo.

“At what?” – Diaz replied with a laugh.

Check out the hilarious footage below courtesy of @FightFans on Twitter:

Jake Paul will attempt to improve his undefeated boxing record to 6-0 later this summer. ‘The Problem Child’ announced he will be fighting again on August 13th, however an opponent has not been named as of this time.

As for Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA), ‘The Stockton Slugger’ has not competed since UFC 263, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout. The Stockton native nearly finished the British fighter in round five of that contest, but wound up being handed the loss after being badly outpointed in the first four rounds.

Diaz is currently rumored to return to the Octagon this July for a long awaited fight with Dustin Poirier.