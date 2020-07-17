Urijah Faber explains why he would like to fight Pedro Munhoz

Urijah Faber is interested in continuing his legendary MMA career and has a name in mind.

The UFC Hall of Famer came out of retirement last summer where he scored a first-round TKO win over Ricky Simon. He then fought again at UFC 245 where he suffered a KO loss to Petr Yan.

Since the defeat, there has been little talk of Faber continuing to fight, but he has revealed he would like to fight Pedro Munhoz.

“I would fight Pedro just because I like Pedro,” Faber said on the Schmozone podcast. “I would rather fight people I have some respect for and are high-class guys. That is a fight I would take because he asked for it politely.”

Munhoz is scheduled to face Frankie Edgar at UFC 252 on August 15. So, for Faber, he says a fight between the two likely won’t happen until after his baby is born in October.

Urijah Faber also knows his time to compete is closing, so he would like to get a few more fights in.

“I stepped in on the short notice in the Chito Vera situation because I told Sean Shelby prior to keep making this fight with Song and worst case scenario I’ll be out there with Song if something falls through, and it almost did at the last minute,” he said. “But, for me, because of the quarantine and the COVID situation, and people didn’t know at the time I had a baby on the way. I was on like strict lockdown, I would’ve been training the entire time but I wasn’t. Then I was like, that short-notice opportunity was there and I was like I would take that fight. But, I really haven’t gotten back into the swing of training.

“Now, with the baby, the baby is due in October, I will have to wait until after the baby. I’m down for taking fights,” Faber concluded. “I think the intrigue for me is the window is definitely going to close in the next few years… I definitely think it would be fun to get in there and mix it up.”

Whether or not the UFC would be interested in making a Urijah Faber vs. Pedro Munhoz fight is to be seen.

Would you like to see Urijah Faber fight Pedro Munhoz?