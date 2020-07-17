Tyron Woodley says he will “get around to exterminating that roach” Colby Covington in September or October

Tyron Woodley has made it clear that he is willing to fight Colby Covington, just not in August.

On Wednesday night, Covington posted a signed bout agreement for a fight against Woodley on August 22. Yet, he claimed the former champ turned him down once again. According to Woodley, he says he is not ready to fight then, but will gladly fight him in the fall.

“My answer to whether I would fight Colby is eternally yes,” Woodley wrote via text message to ESPN. “At 96 years old in a nursing home it’s yes! He said no six times and now creates a date that works for him? F**k out of here.”

For Woodley, he says Colby Covington has turned him down several times, so he told the UFC to not contact him until “Chaos” signs first. And, to the surprise of Woodley, the former interim champion did sign to fight on August 22.

Yet, for Woodley, he says he is looking at a return in September or October and plans on exterminating Colby Covington then.

“I literally treated it like every other bluff and told them quit contacting me until this b***h signed a bout agreement,” Woodley added. “Never thought he would sign. September/October, I’ll get around to exterminating that roach. Let me call the UFC and see what’s crackin.”

Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington have had a rivalry for years now and many thought they would fight after Chaos won the interim title at UFC 225. Yet, Covington needed nose surgery and the promotion went to Darren Till and Kamaru Usman instead.

A fight between Woodley and Covington could easily headline an ESPN Fight Night card for five rounds so the two can settle their differences. But, for Woodley, he says Covington is even lucky he is still entertaining that fight.

“He declined fights [for two years]. He’s lucky I’m still entertaining it,” he added.

Tyron Woodley is on a two-fight losing streak where he lost to Gilbert Burns in May in his first fight back since losing his title to Usman. Colby Covington, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since he suffered a TKO loss to Usman at UFC 245.

Would you be interested in seeing Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley later this year?