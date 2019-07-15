Urijah Faber discusses matchup with ‘little cheat’ TJ Dillashaw

Over the weekend, in the co-main event of UFC Sacramento, former WEC featherweight champion Urijah Faber made a triumphant return to the cage, stopping Ricky Simon in the first round of a bantamweight fight. Having defeated Simon, Faber is once again back in the bantamweight title conversation. He could even be the next man in line for the reigning champion Henry Cejudo.

When Faber first began teasing his return to action, however, he was interested in a fight with his former student TJ Dillashaw.

From the sounds of it, Urijah Faber is still interested in this fight, but with TJ Dillashaw out until until 2021 thanks to a failed drug test, he understands it may not happen.

“There’s more opportunity with TJ in the mix to be honest. You want to write a movie? Put that scenario in there,” Faber said of Dillashaw on the UFC Sacramento post-fight show (via MMA Fighting).

“I’ve been talking about this long before they finally caught TJ for being a little cheat. We knew that was coming. By the time TJ returns from suspension, recovering from all this stuff, I’ll be 41 and a half so we’ll see how it goes. I’m not scared to fight, that’s for sure.”

With his victory over Ricky Simon, Urijah Faber is now on a two-fight win streak. His last victory occurred in late 2016, when he defeated Brad Pickett by unanimous decision — also in Sacramento. He announced his retirement after this fight, but it didn’t stick.

Do you think we’ll see Urijah Faber and TJ Dillashaw fight in the future?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/15/2019.