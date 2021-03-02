Uriah Hall on potential Israel Adesanya matchup: “I would f*ck him up*

UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall is confident he would “f*ck up” Israel Adesanya if the two ever step into the Octagon together.

Hall is currently the No. 9 ranked middleweight in the UFC and is one of the many contenders vying for a title fight against the champion Adesanya. So far in his MMA career, Adesanya is a perfect 20-0 and 9-0 in the UFC alone. He has been destroying pretty much everyone in his path, with knockout wins over the likes of Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa. This weekend, Adesanya moves up to 205lbs in an attempt to become a double UFC champion against Israel Adesanya. Win or lose, however, “The Last Stylebender” said he still plans on moving back down to middleweight after the fight.

If that’s the case, then Hall still wants a piece of him. Speaking to MMA journalist James Lynch, Hall explained why a matchup against Adesanya in the UFC favors his own style.

“Perfect. It’s perfect. It’s like a Japanese anime. He’s the Naruto, I’m Goku, and I’m going to f*ck him up,” Hall said. “But I’m not going to take anything away from him from what he’s done. You know, everyone has their own journey to get there. You know, I had my own journey to get to the rankings system, to get to certain people. He had his way, Kelvin (Gastelum) had his way. I mean, it’s like a race. I love that matchup because I just know his style. He’s outclassing these guys because they’re not dynamic strikers. They’re scared of his height, and they’re scared of the hype. So when he goes out there he dismantles them.”

Adesanya has a big-enough challenge ahead of him this weekend in Blachowicz, so all of his focus is dedicated to that particular matchup at the moment. For the fans, though, the thought of a striker vs. striker matchup between Adesanya and Hall would certainly be a lot of fun. Perhaps with a couple more wins, Hall could get the dream fight that he wants.

Does a Uriah Hall vs. Israel Adesanya matchup interest you?