Uriah Hall says he would fight Israel Adesanya for free

Uriah Hall says he wants to fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya so badly that he would fight him in the Octagon for free.

In his last fight, Hall picked up arguably the biggest win of his MMA career to date when he knocked out the legend Anderson Silva on Halloween. Hall is now riding a three-fight win streak overall, with victories over Bevon Lewis and Antonio Carlos Junior prior to defeating Silva. Hall is the No. 9 ranked middleweight on the UFC roster and he will take on former champion Chris Weidman in his next bout as he looks to get closer and closer to fighting for the title, a belt that is currently held by Adesanya, whose future at 185lbs is up in the air.

That’s because Adesanya is moving up to light heavyweight in his next fight to challenge 205lbs champ Jan Blachowicz for the belt, and there’s no guarantee that he returns back down to 185lbs. But that isn’t stopping Hall from calling him out. Speaking to James Lynch of MMANews.com, Hall admitted that the thought of fighting a wrestler like Weidman doesn’t really excite him. Instead, he wants to take on strikers, and there is no one better than Adesanya. That’s why he wants the fight so bad that he’ll challenge him for free.

"I'd f—king fight him for free" 👊 Uriah Hall (@UriahHallMMA) really wants to fight Israel Adesanya, but first, he'll rematch Chris Weidman at #UFC258 on Feb. 13. Full interview via @mmanews_com 🎙️https://t.co/t8sm30Cqzy pic.twitter.com/iynB83NPZ3 — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) January 21, 2021

“We’re all lions in the room full of lions chasing that gazelle. Right now the gazelle is owned by Izzy, and I’m trying to get Izzy. If there’s any f*cking fight I will do, I will f*cking fight him for free. That’s the fight I want because I’m so excited about that stylistic dynamic lineup and matchup that I really want to get there. I don’t want to fight someone who’s going to hug me. I don’t want to fight someone who’s just going to outpoint me because they’re looking at the judges. A fight is a fight, man. We’re supposed to go out there and have fun,” Hall said.

Hall will first have to get by Weidman at UFC 258, and that’s no sure thing. Though Weidman has struggled in recent years, he is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Omari Akhmedov, and he also has the mental advantage of knowing he KOed Hall all those years ago in Ring of Combat. But for Hall, he’s looking at this fight as a stepping stone to something greater, and that’s beating Weidman and jumping in the mix for the 185lbs belt.

Do you want to see Uriah Hall fight Israel Adesanya?