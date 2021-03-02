Israel Adesanya reveals expected weight for light heavyweight title fight: “I could still make 185” by Friday

In the main event of Saturday’s UFC 259 card, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will challenge Jan Blachowicz for the promotion’s light heavyweight belt.

While Adesanya could soon be the UFC light heavyweight champion, don’t expect him to look the part.

Ahead of the matchup, Adesanya has repeatedly emphasized that he doesn’t intend to pack on any mass for his light heavyweight debut.

Speaking to ESPN this week, he reiterated that he intends to maintain his middleweight frame. That said, he also revealed that he intends to go through the motions of his typical weight-cut—alongside his teammate Kai Kara-France—in order to keep his routine in check.

“I’m going to keep the same energy during my fight week,” Adesanya said when asked what he’ll weigh on Friday morning. “I’m not going to go crazy and order Uber Eats and cakes and whatever, I’m just going to keep the same energy.

“Kai’s hopping in the sauna, in the bath, so I’m going to do the same thing that I always do [at middleweight], mainly just for my routine, my mind,” Adesanya added. “It’s not a superstition thing. My body knows it’s Fight Week already, so it’s going to start dropping weight because this what my body does. My body just realizing this what we’re doing. So I’m just going to keep the same energy.”

Given that Adesanya hasn’t bulked up for his light heavyweight title fight with Adesanya, all signs point to his weighing in significantly below the fight’s 206-pound limit.

Just how low?

The man himself says he could tip the scales at 193 pounds.

“I don’t be surprised if I weigh in at like 193,” he said. “Don’t be surprised.

“Put it this way: I could still make 185 if I have to.”

Do you think Israel Adesanya made the right choice by not bulking up for his light heavyweight debut?