Update on Luana Carolina following scary KO loss to Molly McCann at UFC London

Luana Carolina suffered a devastating knockout loss to Molly McCann and there is an update on how she’s holding up.

Carolina shared the Octagon with McCann on the UFC London card. At one point in the third round, Carolina threw a low kick that was caught by McCann. The two got in close and McCann landed a spinning back elbow that put Carolina to sleep.

The knockout looked brutal and it was said that Carolina was out for a lengthy period of time. When she woke up and was escorted out of the Octagon, she looked disoriented.

There is positive news, however, and it comes from Aaron Bronsteter. He reports that Luana Carolina is doing fine and will likely avoid any long-term health effects.

Update on Luana Carolina: She is at the hospital, but is "awake, lucid and remembers everything" per her manager. He adds that it was a very scary knockout, but doesn't look like anything serious health-wise. They will do a scan of her head and face and head back to the hotel. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 19, 2022

Carolina had won two fights in a row before going one-on-one with McCann. She earned victories over Poliana Botelho and Lupita Godinez. This is the first time in Carolina’s pro MMA career that she’s been knocked out.

It’s a massive win for McCann, who has now won two in a row. She was coming off a much-needed win over Ji Yeon Kim back in Sept. 2021. “Meatball” had dropped two straight before getting back on track against Kim.

While the UFC Vegas 36 bout against Kim led to a “Fight of the Night” bonus for McCann, her sensational KO victory over Carolina at UFC London earned her a “Performance of the Night” bonus this go-around.