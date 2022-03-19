UFC London Results: Molly McCann KO’s Luana Carolina (Video)

Today’s UFC London main card featured a women’s flyweight bout between Molly McCann and Luana Carolina.
McCann (12-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since September of 2021, where she defeated Ji Yeon Kim by unanimous decision.
Meanwhile, Luana Carolina entered UFC London sporting a two-fight winning streak, her latest being a decision victory over Lupita Godinez.
Today’s ‘McCann vs. Carolina’ contest ended in spectacular fashion, as ‘Meatball Molly’ connected with a spinning elbow in round three that sent her opponent crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness.
Check out the incredible finish below:
Molly M̵e̵a̵t̵b̵a̵l̵l̵ Murder McCann#UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/OPh8WK3DPq
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 19, 2022
Official UFC London Result: Molly McCann def. Luana Carolina via KO (spinning elbow) at 1:52 of Round 3
Following her emphatic victory the Liverpool native hyped up her hometown crowd and gave a shoutout to her friend Paddy Pimblett. ‘The Baddy’ will be competing later on tonight’s main card.
What did you think of Molly McCann’s incredible KO at UFC London?