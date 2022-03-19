UFC London Results: Molly McCann KO’s Luana Carolina (Video)

By
Chris Taylor
-
Molly McCann, KO, UFC London
Molly McCann scores KO at UFC London

Today’s UFC London main card featured a women’s flyweight bout between Molly McCann and Luana Carolina.

McCann (12-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since September of 2021, where she defeated Ji Yeon Kim by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Luana Carolina entered UFC London sporting a two-fight winning streak, her latest being a decision victory over Lupita Godinez.

Today’s ‘McCann vs. Carolina’ contest ended in spectacular fashion, as ‘Meatball Molly’ connected with a spinning elbow in round three that sent her opponent crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness.

Check out the incredible finish below:

Official UFC London Result: Molly McCann def. Luana Carolina via KO (spinning elbow) at 1:52 of Round 3

Following her emphatic victory the Liverpool native hyped up her hometown crowd and gave a shoutout to her friend Paddy Pimblett. ‘The Baddy’ will be competing later on tonight’s main card.

What did you think of Molly McCann’s incredible KO at UFC London?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

