Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira have back and forth over potential light-heavyweight fight: “Kick your door in”

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is willing to welcome Alex Pereira to the 205-pound division.

‘Poatan’ made his return earlier this month in the main event of UFC 287. The Brazilian faced his longtime rival, Israel Adesanya. In their bout a few months prior at UFC 281, Pereira scored a shocking fifth-round round knockout win to claim the gold.

However, their rematch earlier this month went a much different way. In the second round, ‘The Last Stylebender’ landed a massive combination to put his rival out cold. With that, Adesanya was back at the top of the middleweight division, and surprisingly, a trilogy didn’t seem to be on the horizon. In the UFC 287 post-fight presser, Dana White confirmed the two rivals wouldn’t face off next.

In the days following the fight, we’ve since learned why. On social media over the last few days, Alex Pereira has confirmed that he plans to move to light-heavyweight. Given the Brazilian’s massive frame and noted tough weight cuts, the announcement didn’t come as a shock.

Despite coming off a loss, it seems that Jamahal Hill is willing to give ‘Poatan’ a potential shot. ‘Sweet Dreams’ famously captured light-heavyweight gold with a decision win over Glover Teixeira earlier this year. Until now, Hill has shown interest in facing Jiri Prochazka next, but he might’ve changed his mind.

On Instagram, the light-heavyweight champion put out a video opening his door, welcoming Pereira to the division. While the video itself appeared to be a joke from Hill, the Brazilian instead took it as an invitation. Pereira responded in the comment section of the video that he intended to kick the division’s door in.

