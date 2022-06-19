UFC veteran Joe Lauzon provides update on injured knee, which “apparently works again”

Perhaps Joe Lauzon vs. Donald Cerrone is cursed.

Lauzon was expected to meet “Cowboy” Cerrone on the UFC Austin card last night (June 18). Fans suspected something was wrong when Lauzon was removed from the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Initially, the fight was still on but it was eventually canned. This is the second time the bout has been nixed. The two were supposed to meet at UFC 274 but Cerrone fell ill.

Taking to his Instagram account, Joe Lauzon revealed that the knee injury he suffered, which caused the fight to be canceled a second time, has suddenly corrected itself (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“So you can’t make this up, but my knee works again,” Lauzon said. “Someone sent me a video maybe an hour ago on Instagram about like, ‘This sounds like something I deal with with my knee. You should check out this video.’ And it was 100 percent, everything was exactly the problem I was having.

“It was called a ‘tib-fib dislocation.’ So basically the bones in my leg were dislocated. That’s why we couldn’t get it back. So I did the exercise in the video and it popped back in. It’s insane. My leg fully works. I’m able to hop, walk, jump. I literally could not put socks on, I couldn’t lift my foot off the bed, I couldn’t stand, I couldn’t put any weight on it, I couldn’t do anything the last day and a half. I had to try and hobble and I couldn’t even hop on one foot because I couldn’t take my foot shaking. It was horrible.”

Time will tell what happens next for Lauzon and Cerrone. UFC President Dana White told reporters that he has no plans of trying to book the fight again.

Before hearing about White’s comments, Cerrone was confident that the bout will eventually happen.