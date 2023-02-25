x
Home » MMA News » UFC » UFC Vegas 70: ‘Krylov vs. Spann’ Live ...
MMA NewsNikita KrylovRyan SpannUFCUFC Vegas 70

UFC Vegas 70: ‘Krylov vs. Spann’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 70 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann.

Krylov (29-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event with hopes of extending his current win streak to three in a row. ‘The Miner’ is coming off back-to-back victories over former division title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Alexander Gustaffson, the latter of which was a TKO finish (see that here).

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann will also enter tonight’s event headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak. ‘Superman’ was last seen in action at UFC 281 this past November, where he scored a spectacular first-round knockout victory over Dominick Reyes (see that here).

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 70 event is co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Andre Muniz taking on Brendan Allen.

Andre Muniz, Ronaldo Souza, UFC 262
Andre Muniz defeats Ronaldo Souza via technical submission

Muniz (23-4 MMA) will enter the bout sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall in July of last year. ‘Sergipano’ has gone a perfect 5-0 thus far in his UFC career.

Meanwhile, Brendan Allen (20-5 MMA) last competed in October of 2022, where he scored his third straight victory by submitting Krzysztof Jotko. ‘All In’ has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances.

Tonight’s event also features the return of women’s flyweight contender Tatiana Suarez who will be taking on Montana De La Rosa in a 125lbs affair.

Suarez (9-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since June of 2019, where she defeated Nina Nunes by unanimous decision. That win was preceded by a TKO victory over former UFC champion Carla Esparza.

Meanwhile, Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1 MMA) most recently competed in April of 2022, where she dropped a decision to Maycee Barber. ‘Monty’ has gone 2-2-1 over her past five fights overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below:

UFC Vegas 70 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann –

André Muniz vs. Brendan Allen –

Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes –

Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa –

Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse –

Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek –

UFC Vegas 70 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes –

Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez –

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson –

Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton III –

Rafael Alves vs. Nurollo Aliev –

Garrett Armfield vs. José Johnson –

Who are you picking to emerge victorious in tonight’s UFC Vegas 70 main event between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleBKFC 36 Results: Alan Belcher KO’s Arnold Adams (Video)
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv