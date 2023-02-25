UFC Vegas 70: ‘Krylov vs. Spann’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 70 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann.

Krylov (29-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event with hopes of extending his current win streak to three in a row. ‘The Miner’ is coming off back-to-back victories over former division title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Alexander Gustaffson, the latter of which was a TKO finish (see that here).

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann will also enter tonight’s event headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak. ‘Superman’ was last seen in action at UFC 281 this past November, where he scored a spectacular first-round knockout victory over Dominick Reyes (see that here).

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 70 event is co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Andre Muniz taking on Brendan Allen.

Muniz (23-4 MMA) will enter the bout sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall in July of last year. ‘Sergipano’ has gone a perfect 5-0 thus far in his UFC career.

Meanwhile, Brendan Allen (20-5 MMA) last competed in October of 2022, where he scored his third straight victory by submitting Krzysztof Jotko. ‘All In’ has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances.

Tonight’s event also features the return of women’s flyweight contender Tatiana Suarez who will be taking on Montana De La Rosa in a 125lbs affair.

Suarez (9-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since June of 2019, where she defeated Nina Nunes by unanimous decision. That win was preceded by a TKO victory over former UFC champion Carla Esparza.

Meanwhile, Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1 MMA) most recently competed in April of 2022, where she dropped a decision to Maycee Barber. ‘Monty’ has gone 2-2-1 over her past five fights overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below:

UFC Vegas 70 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann –

André Muniz vs. Brendan Allen –

Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes –

Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa –

Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse –

Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek –

UFC Vegas 70 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes –

Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez –

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson –

Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton III –

Rafael Alves vs. Nurollo Aliev –

Garrett Armfield vs. José Johnson –

