UFC Vegas 70: ‘Krylov vs. Spann” Weigh-in Results

The Octagon remains in Nevada for Saturday’s UFC Vegas 70 event, a now twelve-bout fight card headlined by Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann.

It was to be a thirteen-bout fight card, but the preliminary bout between Jose Johnson and Garret Armfield was scrapped due to medical issues.

Nikita Krylov (29-9 MMA) will enter the main event with hopes of extending his current win streak to three in a row. ‘The Miner’ is coming off back-to-back victories over former division title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Alexander Gustaffson, the latter of which was a TKO finish (see that here).

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann (21-7 MMA) will also enter the event headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak. ‘Superman’ was last seen in action at UFC 281 this past November, where he scored a spectacular first-round knockout victory over Dominick Reyes (see that here).

Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 70 event is co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Andre Muniz taking on Brendan Allen.

Main Card (ESPN+ 7 PM ET)

Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Ryan Spann (205)

André Muniz (186) vs. Brendan Allen (186)

Augusto Sakai (265) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (261.5)

Tatiana Suarez (125) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Mike Malott (171) vs. Yohan Lainesse (171)

Preliminary Card (ESPN 4 PM ET)

Erick Gonzalez (156) vs. Trevor Peek (155.5)

Gabriella Fernandes (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5)

Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Victor Martinez (154.5)

Ode Osbourne (130) vs. Charles Johnson (130)

Joe Solecki (155.5) vs. Carl Deaton III (156)

Nurullo Aliev (155) vs. Rafael Alves (155)

Hailey Cowan () vs. Ailin Perez (135) – cancelled due to Cowan’s illness

