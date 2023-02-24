Conor McGregor explains his decision to coach on TUF 31 ahead of UFC return

Conor McGregor is explaining his decision to coach on TUF 31 ahead of his UFC return.

The Ultimate Fighter 31 airs from Tuesday, May 30th thru to Tuesday, August 15th of this year.

Conor McGregor will square off with Michael Chandler as opposing coaches at TUF 31, ultimately fighting in the Octagon following the series end.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) hasn’t fought since being defeated by Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in July of 2021 at UFC 264. The Irishman suffered a broken leg during that bout and has been recuperating and training ever since.

Chandler (23-8 MMA) last fought Dustin Poirier in November of last year at UFC 281 when he went down to defeat via submission. The 36-year-old lightweight has lost 3 of his last 4 fights in the Octagon.

It was during a recent interview with ‘TheMacLife’ that McGregor spoke about coaching TUF ahead of his own return to the cage saying:

“To be fully immersed. To be immersed in the game and in the business, the company. Being around these young, hungry fighters that are coming up, put myself right in the mix and get right back on the horse.”

Continuing Conor McGregor said (h/t MMANews):

“That was my motivation and my reason for doing it. Give back to the game, give my wisdom and my knowledge to the next generation and then feed off that energy also.”

Speaking about his coaching style during his first TUF 22 coaching stint against Urijah Faber, back in 2015, McGregor shared:

“It’s very different. I came off a heavy training camp, heavy bout itself…had a big gash in the eye coming in with the belt. I didn’t really train with them. While I gave them what I gave them, we won the show, it was a great showing, but this one’s a lot different. I’m also incorporating my own training and starting to get into it all.”

Concluding, ‘Notorious’ said:

“The lads have that energy, that anxiety, that mentality now. Now they’ll be able to go home and rest and know they’ve had that feeling…you’ve gotta carry yourself like it’s on every day.”

Will you be watching TUF 31? Are you looking forward to the McGregor vs Chandler battle in the Octagon?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!