Chris Curtis admittedly “salty” about Raul Rosas Jr’s UFC 287 main card placement: “That bout order is completely f**ked”

Chris Curtis is admittedly ‘salty’ about Raul Rosas Jr.’s UFC 287 main card placement.

Curtis and Rosas are both set to compete on Saturday, March 4th at UFC 287 which takes place at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

Curtis (30-9 MMA) will be getting into the cage with former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum (16-8 MMA) in a middleweight bout.

Rosas (7-0 MMA) will meet up with Christian Rodriguez (8-1 MMA) in a bantamweight bout.

It will be Raul Rosas Jr.’s, 18, second fight with the UFC promotion. The Californian earned a UFC contract after his impressive performance in last summer’s Dana White’s Contender Series. Making his promotional debut in December of last year at UFC 282, he defeated Jay Perrin (10-7 MMA) by submission.

Dana White and company have relegated Curtis to the featured preliminary spot in favor of elevating Rosas onto the UFC 287 pay-per-view main card.

This is not sitting well with Curtis, who took to ‘Twitter‘ saying:

“Not gonna lie, that bout order is completely f**ked. One of the best cards of the year and I get bounced from the main card for a child? I fought on short notice. Have (taken) on whoever and gone 4-1 to get ranked and I get bounced for a kid with one fight? Yeah I’m salty as f**k.”

It’s true that UFC 287 has a great lineup, with Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) vs Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) on the main card and Gilbert Burns (21-5 MMA) vs Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in the co-main event.

Equally understandable is that Curtis, 35, is upset he has been ‘bounced’, as he’s won four of his last five fights in the UFC, his latest victory coming against Joaquin Buckley (15-6 MMA) at UFC 282 in December of last year.

Do you agree with the UFC giving Rosas the nod to the main card, while delegating Curtis to the preliminaries?

