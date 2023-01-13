UFC Vegas 67: ‘Strickland vs. Imavov’ weigh-in results: One fight scratched

UFC Vegas 67 takes place tomorrow, Saturday January 14th at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event is a light heavyweight showdown between Sean Strickland (25-5 MMA) and Nassourdine Imavov (12-3 MMA).

Strickland, 31, is looking to turn things around after losing back-to-back fights against Jared Cannonier (16-6 MMA) in December and Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in July of last year.

Imavov, 27, has won three in a row coming into the match, those victories were against Joaquin Buckley (15-6 MMA), Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3 MMA) and Ian Heinisch (14-5 MMA).

Imavov was originally supposed to fight Kelvin Gastelum (16-8 MMA) in tomorrow nights main event, but Gastelum had to withdraw due to injury. Sean ‘Tarzan‘ Strickland stepped up and took the fight.

The co-main event will feature bantamweights Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0 MMA) vs Raoni Barcelos (17-3 MMA).

Nurmagomedov is looking to keep his winning streak alive, while Barcelos enters the Octagon with 1 win in his last 3 fights.

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results are as follows:

UFC Vegas 67 Main Card:

Nassourdine Imavov (194) vs. Sean Strickland (204)

Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185)

Raquel Pennington (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Umar Nurmagomedov (135) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135)

UFC Vegas 67 Prelim Card:

Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (183)

Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs. Nick Fiore (155)

Javid Basharat (136) vs. Mateus Mendonca (134.5)

Carlos Hernandez (125) vs. Allan Nascimento (125.5)

Daniel Argueta (146) vs. Nick Aguirre (145.5)

Charles Johnson (126) vs. Jimmy Flick (126)

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks. CANCELLED (Eubanks did not weigh in)

