UFC champion Leon Edwards provides update on Kamaru Usman trilogy fight: “That’s what I’ve been told”

UFC champion Leon Edwards is providing an update on the Kamaru Usman trilogy fight.

Usman and Edwards originally met back in December of 2015, where it was ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ who defeated ‘Rocky’ via unanimous decision.

The two would meet again in August of 2022 at UFC 278 with Edwards coming from behind and defeating Usman via KO, becoming the new welterweight champion.

Inevitably there has to be a trilogy fight to settle the score and obviously Usman wants the belt back.

After Usman appeared with a hand brace back in December, rumors ensued that he would not be ready or able to fight this coming March. Ali Abdelaziz, Usman’s manager, dismissed those rumors and indicated Usman will be ready to meet Edwards in the Octagon.

Edwards on a recent episode of the ‘Believe You Me’ podcast with Michael Bisping, confirmed that he was told the trilogy fight with Usman is on (h/t MMANews):

“Yeah, 100%. That’s what I’ve been told. That’s what me and my team’s been told. I spoke to the UFC last week, I think. And they said the fight’s on. He’s already training for the fight. So I was like, OK, perfect. So I am aiming towards that. But if something changes in the meantime, then we’ll go from there. But now, I’m focused on having that trilogy against Usman in London.”

So there you have it – welterweight champion Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) has confirmed that he will be facing Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) at UFC 286 on March 18th, 2023 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

It should be noted that the UFC has not made an official announcement of the trilogy fight to date.

Are you looking forward to Edwards vs Usman III? Do you think Edwards can retain the belt?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!