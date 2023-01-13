Isaac Dulgarian explains why the Full Send deal with the Nelk Boys hasn’t come to fruition yet: “I’m hoping we get something figured out”

Isaac Dulgarian earned a UFC contract last February and was offered to be the Full Send fighter.

Back at FAC 12, which served as a Dana White Lookin’ For A Fight episode, the UFC was teaming up with the Nelk Boys so they could sponsor a fighter and get them into the UFC. The Las Vegas-based promotion made it a big deal and it was Dulgarian – who scored a first-round KO – who got the offer, but nearly a year later it still has yet to come to fruition for a few reasons.

“I won the Nelk Boys sponsorship but we are still delegating what is going on with that. I was told it would be taken care of before my fight,” Dulgarian said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Just trying to get in contact with them and making sure our schedules match is hard because they are very busy and I’m out here training. I’m hoping we get something figured out before my fight or right after.”

Although the deal hasn’t happened, Isaac Dulgarian – who was supposed to make his debut at UFC Vegas 67 before withdrawing due to an injury – hopes it does come to fruition soon. The undefeated 26-year-old knows having the Nelk Boys’ backing would be massive for his career.

“Oh yeah, I think it is a great opportunity for me as a young athlete coming up I could use some backing and support from them,” Dulgarian said. “It would help get my name out there even more… I think it would help my career skyrocket. I’ve been competing in combat sports for like 18 years now, so I’m hoping something finally pays off. I’ve been competing since I’ve been eight-years-old and I’m finally excited to make some money and do what I love to do and I hope they can help me do that.”

Whether or not it will actually happen, however, is to be seen.