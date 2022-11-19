x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » Pros react after Kennedy Nzechukwu stops Ion Cutel...
MMA NewsIon CutelabaKennedy NzechukwuUFCUFC Vegas 65

Pros react after Kennedy Nzechukwu stops Ion Cutelaba at UFC Vegas 65

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 65 event was headlined by a light heavyweight contest featuring Kennedy Nzechukwu taking on Ion Cutelaba.

Cutelaba (16-9-1 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Hulk’ was coming off back-to-back submission losses to Ryan Spann and Johnny Walker in his most previous efforts. The Moldova native had gone just 1-4-1 over his past six UFC appearances ahead of tonight’s bout.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Nzechukwu (11-3 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past July, where he scored a third-round TKO victory over Karl Roberson. That victory had snapped a two-fight losing streak for the ‘African Savage’, as Kennedy had previously suffered setbacks to Jung Da-un and Nicolae Negumereanu.

Tonight’s main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Ion Cutelaba had a strong opening round, hurting Kennedy Nzechukwu and taking him down on multiple occasions. However, the ‘African Savage’ was able to weather the storm and wound up putting ‘The Hulk’ away with some nasty knees and punches early on in Round 2.

Official UFC Vegas 65 Result: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Ion Cutelaba via TKO at 1:02 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba’ below:

Who would you like to see Kennedy Nzechukwu fight next following his TKO victory over Ion Cutelaba at tonight’s UFC Vegas 65 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleUFC Vegas 65 Results: Kennedy Nzechukwu TKO’s Ion Cutelaba (Video)
Next articleUFC Vegas 65 Bonus Report: Jack Della Maddalena one of four ‘POTN’ winners

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy