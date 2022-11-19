Pros react after Kennedy Nzechukwu stops Ion Cutelaba at UFC Vegas 65

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 65 event was headlined by a light heavyweight contest featuring Kennedy Nzechukwu taking on Ion Cutelaba.

Cutelaba (16-9-1 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Hulk’ was coming off back-to-back submission losses to Ryan Spann and Johnny Walker in his most previous efforts. The Moldova native had gone just 1-4-1 over his past six UFC appearances ahead of tonight’s bout.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Nzechukwu (11-3 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past July, where he scored a third-round TKO victory over Karl Roberson. That victory had snapped a two-fight losing streak for the ‘African Savage’, as Kennedy had previously suffered setbacks to Jung Da-un and Nicolae Negumereanu.

Tonight’s main event proved to be a wild back and forth affair. Ion Cutelaba had a strong opening round, hurting Kennedy Nzechukwu and taking him down on multiple occasions. However, the ‘African Savage’ was able to weather the storm and wound up putting ‘The Hulk’ away with some nasty knees and punches early on in Round 2.

Official UFC Vegas 65 Result: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Ion Cutelaba via TKO at 1:02 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba’ below:

WHAT A COMEBACK WIN FOR KENNEDY NZECHUKWU 🤯 #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/F4javhLOgZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 19, 2022

Nzechukwu gave us a beautiful finish for the last minute main event 🔥🔥 what a dog — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 19, 2022

Wow What a come back by Nzechukwu #UFCVegas63 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) November 19, 2022

Kennedy Nzechukwu is such a momentum fighter. It doesn't matter if he's down in a fight, he's never out. Brilliant strategy to throw the knees knowing that Cutelaba would want to take him down once he started to fatigue. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 19, 2022

Wooow the comeback kid — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 19, 2022

Who would you like to see Kennedy Nzechukwu fight next following his TKO victory over Ion Cutelaba at tonight’s UFC Vegas 65 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!