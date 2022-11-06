UFC Vegas 64 Results: Amanda Lemos TKO’s Marina Rodriguez (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 64 event is headlined by a key women’s strawweight bout featuring Marina Rodriguez taking on Amanda Lemos.

Rodriguez (16-2-2 MMA) enters the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a split-decision win over Yan Xiaonan back in March. Marina’s lone career loss came against reigning strawweight champion Carla Esparza in July of 2020.

Meanwhile, Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA) most recently competed in July of 2022, where she scored a second-round submission victory over Michelle Waterson. Lemos has gone 6-2 since joining the UFC ranks in July of 2017.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 64 main event begins and Marina Rodriguez opens with a low kick. Amanda Lemos is looking to close the distance and land some of her power shots. Rodriguez with a kick to the body. Lemos returns fire with a kick upstairs, but it misses the mark. She follows that up with a good low kick that lands. Marina lands one of her own and Lemos falls to the canvas. She gets right back up attempts to close the distance. She lands a nice low kick. The fighters briefly clinch and Lemos just misses with a knee up the middle. Lemos with a jab – low kick combination. Marina Rodriguez misses with a low kick. Amanda Lemos lands a hard kick to the body. One minute remains in the opening round. Rodriguez misses with a front kick. Lemos winds up on a combination, but nothing really lands flush. Marina shoots in and scores a late takedown. She lands a couple of decent strikes. The horn sounds.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 64 main event begins and Amanda Lemos come out the aggressor. She lands a decent body kick and then a big counter right hand. Marina Rodriguez paws with her jab and then lands a low kick. A front kick to the body and then a jab from Lemos. Marina swings and misses with a high kick attempt. Lemos steps in with a left hook that fails to find the mark. The ladies clinch up and Lemos lands a good knee. She trips Rodriguez to the floor and takes her back. She locks in a neck crank and then looks to transition to a rear-naked choke. She locks in a body triangle and continues to search for an opening. Rodriguez scrambles and is able to get to half guard position. One minute remains in the round. Lemos appears to be working for a kimura submission. She lets that go and switches to some short elbows. A couple of good right hand from Amanda Lemos before the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 64 main event begins and Lemos opens with a side kick. She swings and partially connects with a big right hand. A good combination now from Lemos and the referee quickly jumps in to stop the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 64 Result: Amanda Lemos def. Marina Rodriguez via TKO in Round 3

Who would you like to see Lemos fight next following her TKO victory over Rodriguez this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

