UFC Vegas 64 Results: Neil Magny stops Daniel Rodriguez in Round 3 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 64 event is co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Neil Magny taking on Daniel Rodriguez.

Magny (27-9 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov in his most recent effort at UFC Vegas 57. Prior to that setback, the veteran fighter was coming off decision wins over Geoff Neal and Max Griffin respectively.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (17-3 MMA) most recently competed at September’s UFC 279 event, where he scored a split-decision victory over Li Jingliang. That win marked ‘D-Rod’s’ fourth in a row, as he previously scored wins over Mike Perry, Preston Parsons and Kevin Lee.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 64 co-main event begins and Rodriguez immediately looks to close the distance. He lands a left hand and then a front kick to the body. Neil Magny returns fire with a pair of kicks. Another left hand from ‘D-Rod’. He follows that up with an inside low kick. Another good left from the up and comer. He goes to the body but Magny counters with a right cross. The fighters clinch up and Daniel Rodriguez immediately breaks free and looks to continue throwing leather. Magny once again forces the clinch and lands some good knees to the body. Rodriguez with a left hand and then a kick to the body. Magny returns fire with a kick to the ribs. Both men land good shots in the pocket. ‘D-Rod’ goes low with a kick but gets countered by a straight right. Under two minutes to go in round one. Rodriguez steps in with a big flurry. Magny forces the clinch and moves to the back of his opponent. He scores a takedown, but Daniel Rodriguez quickly works his way back to his feet. Another takedown from Neil Magny and he begins to lands some good ground and pound. Daniel Rodriguez gets back to his feet and lands a nice flurry to close out round one.

Magny almost hit D-Rod with the Jessica Andrade choke pic.twitter.com/4SGSmrmTRF — MMA Fire 2.0 (@FireMMAVids) November 6, 2022

Round two of the UFC Vegas 64 co-main event begins and Neil Magny lands a combination. ‘D-Rod’ replies with a good low kick and then a left hand. He comes forward with another left that partially connects. Another good 1-2 from Rodriguez. That appeared to stun Magny. He connects again and Neil is now on the retreat. He circles off the fence to his left but eats another left hand. Neil Magny with a good combination now. He forces the clinch but Daniel Rodriguez quickly breaks free. The welterweights are once again trading leather in the center of the Octagon. ‘D-Rod’ with a good front kick to the body but Magny replies with a hard 1-2. Rodriguez continues to force the action and lands another combo. He pushes Magny up against the cage and lands a knee. The fighters break and Magny connects with a nice combination. He lands a hard low kick. Daniel Rodriguez leaps in with a left hand. He just misses with a right cross. Magny forces the clinch and looks to score a late takedown. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Vegas 64 co-headliner begins and Neil Magny gets to work with some kicks. Daniel Rodriguez counters with a good left hand and that appears to have stunned the veteran. Magny decides to pull guard and now ‘D-Rod’ is working from full guard position. He begins landing some big shots but then opts to stand back up. Magny quickly shoots in on a takedown. He doesn’t get it but is able to take Rodriguez’s back. Neil drags Daniel down to the canvas. He has one hook in and starts to land some decent ground and pound. Magny moves to mount but Rodriguez quickly scrambles out. Neil throws him back down to the floor and jumps on his back. He is looking to secure a choke but ‘D-Rod’ scoots out the back door. Neil Magny jumps on a d’arce choke and this one is all over! WOW!

https://twitter.com/FireMMAVids/status/1589056062736535557

Official UFC Vegas 64 Result: Neil Magny def. Daniel Rodriguez via submission in Round 3

Who would you like to see Magny fight next following his submission victory over Rodriguez this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

