UFC Vegas 63 Results: Max Griffin defeats Tim Means by split decision (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 event is co-headlined by a welterweight matchup featuring Max Griffin taking on veteran Tim Means.

Griffin (19-9 MMA) enters the bout looking to rebound from his recent split decision loss to Neil Magny. Prior to that setback, ‘Pain’ had put together a three-fight winning streak, which included a victory over former interim title holder Carlos Condit.

Meanwhile, Tim Means (32-14-1 MMA) is coming off a submission loss to Kevin Holland in his most recent Octagon appearance back in June. Prior to that, ‘The Dirty Bird’ had earned three straight wins over the likes of Nicholas Darby, Mike Perry and Laureano Staropoli.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 63 co-main event begins and Tim Means starts out quickly with some good kicks. He lands a front kick and then a left hook. Griffin replies with a left hook and then another. The second one sent Means down to the canvas. ‘Pain’ jumps on him with some heavy elbows. Means turns but locks up an arm. That stopped the onslaught. ‘The Dirty Bird’ scrambles and gets back up to his feet. The fighters clinch against the cage and then separate. Means with a high kick and then a low kick. Max Griffin with a straight right. Means just misses with a front kick up the middle. He lands a nice straight left. Griffin paws with his jab but eats a low kick. He leaps in with a right that connects. He goes to the body and then lands a left hook. Means holds his ground. Just over a minute remains in the opening round. Tim Means goes to the body with a jab. Griffin with a good straight right. Means lands a nice counter right. Max shoots in on a double leg. He presses Means against the cage but eats some elbows for his efforts. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 63 co-main event begins and both fighters come out swinging leather. Good hooks lands for both men. Tim Means lands a looping left. He just misses with a side kick to the head. Griffin looking to unload but he eats a pair of kicks. He returns fire with one of his own. Means goes to the body but gets countered with a right. ‘The Dirty Bird’ is targeting the legs of Griffin. Now he goes upstairs but the kick is blocked. Max Griffin with a left hand and then he circles out. Means quickly hunts him down and unloads a left to the body. Two minutes remain in round 2. Griffin with a kick to the body. He shoots in for a takedown, but it is not there. Tim Means with a nice 1-2. He follows that up with a low kick. His volume has made the difference in this round. Griffin with a big right and once again Means goes down. That was a big moment for ‘Pain’. He looks to work some ground and pound before the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Vegas 63 co-main event begins and Tim Means quickly gets in on a takedown attempt. He gets it. Max Griffin quickly works to get his back against the cage and begins to stand back up. He eventually gets to his feet and then shoots in and scores a takedown of his own. Griffin in the full guard of Means landing some decent ground and pound. ‘The Dirty Bird’ rolls for an arm but Griffin avoids and returns to the offensive. Means throws up a triangle now and uses the submission threat to return to his feet. Griffin is immediately back in on a takedown. He can’t get it. Means lands some knees and then dumps Max on his back to end the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 63 Result: Max Griffin def. Tim Means by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Who would you like to see Griffin fight next following his split decision victory over Means this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

