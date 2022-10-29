UFC Vegas 63 Results: Khalil Rountree defeats Dustin Jacoby (Highlights)

A light heavyweight contest featuring Khalil Rountree taking on Dustin Jacoby kicks off tonight’s UFC Vegas 63 main card.
Rountree (11-5 MMA) was most recently seen in action this past March, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Karl Roberson. That win served as the second straight for ‘The War Horse’, as he had previously TKO’d Modestas Bukauskas in September of 2021.
Meanwhile, Dustin Jacoby (18-6-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round knockout over Jung Da-un. ‘The Hanyak’ has gone 8-0-1 over his past nine fights overall.
Round one of this light heavyweight match-up begins and Dustin Jacoby misses with a front kick attempt. Khalil Rountree eats a low kick but lands a nice counter left. He comes forward and connects with a right over the top. ‘The War Horse’ with a jab but Jacoby counters nicely with a right hook. Dustin with a pair of low kicks. Rountree unloads two big hooks but misses the mark with both strikes. A good jab lands for Khalil. Jacoby doubles up on his jab. He follows that up with a low kick and then a right hook. Rountree swings a misses with a counter hook. He comes forward with a flurry and partially connects with a right hook. Jacoby with a low kick. He follows that up with a jab. Khalil lands a low kick of his own. Dustin Jacoby with an elbow and then an uppercut. He lands a big 1-2. Rountree counters with a right hand over the top. He follows that up with a pair of big hooks that both miss the mark. A good low kick and then a jab from ‘The War Horse’. Jacoby returns fire with a number of jabs. A good left hook from Rountree closes out the opening round.
Round two of this UFC Vegas 63 light heavyweight bout begins and Dustin Jacaboy opens with a low kick. Khalil Rountree lands a right hand and then a low kick. He follows that up with a good left hook. Jacoby with a double jab. He connects with a nice left hand over the top. Rountree throwing a lot of hooks but he’s having trouble finding the mark. Jacoby continues to throw and land shorter and more accurate strikes. He lands a hard inside low kick. Rountree misses with a knee up the middle. He partially connects with a right hand over the top. Dustin appears to be the fresher fighter in there. Two minutes remain in round two and Jacoby partially connects with a head kick. Khalil Rountree answers with a pair of low kicks. He looks for a right hook, but Jacoby slips the punch and counters with a good left. Good punches from both men in the pocket. Jacoby with a body-head combination. He goes upstairs with a head kick that just misses. The horn sounds to end round two.
The third and final round of this light heavyweight contest begins and Khalil Rountree finds a home for a big left hand. That was his best strike of the fight. Dustin Jacoby partially connects with a head kick. He lands a good shot to the body of ‘The War Horse’. Another hard low kick from Jacoby. Rountree circles and then leaps into the pocket with a left hook. A nice 1-2 scores for Dustin. A big counter left connects for Rountree. He goes to the body with a knee. Two minutes remain in the final round. Khalil with a nice left. He lands another and follows up with a knee. This is a much better round for the veteran. Dustin Jacoby fires back with a 1-2. Khalil Rountree just eats that shot and lands another big left hook. Jacoby’s right eye is a mess. Khalil goes to the body with a kick. Dustin looks for a takedown but Rountree defends and cracks him with a right hook. Another huge left hand gets throught for Rountree. Jacoby answers with a three-punch combination. The horn sounds to end an amazing back and forth war.
Official UFC Vegas 63 Result: Khalil Rountree def. Dustin Jacoby by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Who would you like to see Rountree fight next following his split decision victory over Jacoby this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!