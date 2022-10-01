UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs. Yan’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 61 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan.

Dern (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.

Meanwhile, Xiaonan Yan (15-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 main event with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Fury’ suffered losses to Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez in her two most recent efforts, but prior to that was on a twelve-fight unbeatens streak.

Tonight’s event is co-headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Randy Brown taking on Francisco Trinaldo.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 61 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan –

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo –

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins – Cancelled

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones –

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis –

Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Mike Davis –

UFC Vegas 61 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos –

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik – Latifi def. Oleinik by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jesse Ronson vs. Joaquim Silva – Silva def. Ronson via TKO (flying knee and punches) at 3:08 of Round 2

Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko — Allen def. Jotko via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:17 of Round 1

Chelsea Chandler vs. Julija Stoliarenko — Chandler def. Stoliarenko via TKO (punches) at 4:15 of Round 1

Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti — Cannetti def. Costa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:04 of Round 1

Age is nothing but a number 😤 42-year-old @NinjaCannetti with the statement submission in tonight's opening bout! #UFCVegas61 pic.twitter.com/sR0aGRFsCx — UFC (@ufc) October 1, 2022

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 headliner between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!

