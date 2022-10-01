Professional boxer Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz: “I will give yo ass everything you looking for”

Professional boxer Adrien Broner, who has held multiple world championships in four weight classes, has called out Nate Diaz.

Broner (34-4-1 Boxing) last competed in February of 2021, earning a unanimous decision win over Jovanie Santiago. That victory had snapped a three-fight winless skid for ‘The Problem’, as Adrien had previously suffered losses to Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia, this while fighting to a draw with Jessie Vargas.

In October of 2021, Broner was jailed for a parole violation after failing to enroll in a court-mandated alcohol treatment program. With his legal problems now behind him, Adrien Broner is targeting Nate Diaz for his comeback fight.

The Cincinnati native recently took to Instagram where he called out ‘The Stockton Slugger’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrien AB Broner (@adrienbroner)

“@natediaz209 you coming over to boxing. I will give yo ass everything you looking for #LETSGETIT🆎” – Broner captioned the post.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) of course fought out his UFC contract last month in Las Vegas when he defeated Tony Ferguson by way of submission (see that here). The 37-year-old has since stated his intentions of pursuing a career in boxing and now has a willing combatant in the form of Adrien Broner.

Twenty-four of Broner’s thirty-four career wins have come by way of knockout / TKO. With that said, ‘The Problem’ has not scored a stoppage victory since April of 2016.

Would you be interested in seeing Nate Diaz make his professional boxing debut opposite Adrien Broner? Who do you think would emerge victorious? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

