UFC Vegas 60: 'Sandhagen vs. Song' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor
Cory Sandhagen, Song Yadong

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 60 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong.

Sandhagen (14-4 MMA), 30, is hoping for a win to put his previous 2 losses behind him. ‘Sandman’ was defeated by Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) by unanimous decision last October at UFC 267. In July of 2021 he lost to T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA).

Meanwhile, Song Yadong (19-6 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 60 sporting a three-fight winning streak. The ‘Kung Fu Kid’ defeated Marlon Moraes (23-10), Julio Arce (18-5 MMA) and Casey Kenney (16-4 MMA) and is looking to make it 4 in a row this evening.

Saturday’s co-main event features a middleweight contest between Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues.

Also featured on the main card is a featherweight matchup featuring Andre Fili taking on Bill Algeo, as well as a heavyweight contest between Tanner Boser and Rodrigo Nascimento.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 60 Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong – Sandhagen def. Yadong via TKO (cut) at 5:00 of Round 4

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues – Rodrigues def. Njokuani via TKO at 1:27 of Round 2

Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo – Fili def. Algeo by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Joe Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski – Pyfer def. Amedovski via TKO (punches) at 3:55 of Round 1

Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento – Nascimento def. Boser by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault – Hernandez def. Barriault via technical submission (arm triangle choke) at 1:53 of Round 3

UFC Vegas 60 Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini – Jackson def. Sabatini via TKO (front kick and punches) at 1:09 of Round 1

Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce  – Giles def. Cosce by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee – Lookboonmee def. Gomes by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber – Ogden def. Zellhuber by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson – Robertson def. Agapova via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:19 of Round 2

Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat – Basharat def. Gravely by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp – Motta def. VanCamp via TKO (punches) at 3:49 of Round 1

