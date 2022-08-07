UFC Vegas 59 Results: Terrance McKinney stops Erick Gonzalez in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 main card is kicked off by a lightweight contest featuring Terrance McKinney taking on Erick Gonzalez.

McKinney (12-4 MMA) last competed back in March, where he suffered a first round TKO loss to Drew Dober. Prior to that setback, ‘T-Wrecks‘ had put together a five-fight winning streak which included two stoppage wins under the UFC banner.

As for Erick Gonzalez (14-6 MMA), ‘The Ghost Pepper’ will enter UFC Vegas 59 looking to bounce back from a knockout loss to Jim Miller in his promotional debut. Prior to that defeat, the California native was coming off back-to-back wins on the regional scene.

Round one begins and Terrance McKinney comes forward immediately. He lands a couple of hard hooks. Gonzalez avoids a kick and McKinney jumps on him again with more punches. A low kick from Gonzalez. McKinney lands hard counters. A big counter from Gonzalez wobbles McKinney. ‘T-Wrecks’ with a 1-2 and gets a power double as Gonzalez looks to counter. Erick Gonzalez with a couple up kicks. He attempts to scramble back up. McKinney jumps on his back as he stands. He the rear-naked choke in and taps Gonzalez out standing. Wow!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Terrance McKinney submits Erick Gonzalez with a standing RNC! pic.twitter.com/OqkA2VklIK — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) August 7, 2022

Official UFC Vegas 59 Result: Terrance McKinney def. Erick Gonzalez via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 1

Who would you like to see McKinney fight next following his submission victory over Gonzalez this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below