Sam Alvey issues statement following TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59

Sam Alvey has issued a statement following his TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event.

Alvey (33-18-1 MMA) had entered the contest on an eight-fight winless skid, his most recent effort resulting in a submission loss to Brendan Allen. “Smile’n Sam’s” most recent win had come back in June of 2018, when he earned a split-decision victory over Gian Villante.

Standing in the way of Alvey’s return to the win column was Michal Oleksiejczuk. The Polish native had entered UFC Vegas 59 looking to rebound after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Jacoby in his previous effort. That setback had snapped Michal’s two-fight winning streak.

Unfortunately for Sam Alvey, things did not go as planned tonight in Las Vegas.

Shortly following the disappointing setback, Sam Alvey took to Instagram where he provided the following update for his fans.

“Well shit… I swear i used to be good. I lost a step somewhere but my family got to see me fight live. I’m fine but my pride hurts right now. Love you guys. (Even the haters)” – Alvey wrote.

It remains to be seen what will come next for “Smile’n Sam”. The veteran was fighting out his existing UFC contract this evening and given his current skid, it is unlikely that Dana White and company will opt to re-sign him.

With that being said, Sam Alvey made it clear prior to tonight’s event that he planned to continue fighting regardless of the outcome. Perhaps the middleweight veteran will take his talents to PFL, Bellator or BKFC.

