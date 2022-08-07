Pros react after Terrance McKinney subs Erick Gonzalez at UFC Vegas 59

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 main card was kicked off by a lightweight contest featuring Terrance McKinney taking on Erick Gonzalez.

McKinney (13-4 MMA) had last competed back in March, where he suffered a first round TKO loss to Drew Dober. Prior to that setback, ‘T-Wrecks‘ had put together a five-fight winning streak which included two stoppage wins under the UFC banner.

As for Erick Gonzalez (14-7 MMA), ‘The Ghost Pepper’ had entered UFC Vegas 59 looking to bounce back from a knockout loss to Jim Miller in his promotional debut. Prior to that defeat, the California native was coming off back-to-back wins on the regional scene.

Tonight’s ‘McKinney vs. Gonzalez’ bout did not make it out of the first round. After some early pressure and big shots from ‘T-Wrecks’, Gonzalez was able to land a big counter punch that hurt the highly touted prospect. However, Terrance McKinney was able to recover and wound up getting the fight to the ground. From there he jumped on a rear-naked choke which forced Erick Gonzalez to tapout.

Official UFC Vegas 59 Result: Terrance McKinney def. Erick Gonzalez via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:17 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘McKinney vs. Gonzalez’ below:

Up next 💪🏾💪🏾 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 7, 2022

TWrecks is a bulldozer man! #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

Well done @twrecks155 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 7, 2022

Great work by McKinney. His chin was a bit up in the air and got caught but switched it up and got the sub. Great work @twrecks155 #UFCVegas59 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 7, 2022

McKINNEY is an absolute animal. I see a bright future for him. #UFCVegas59 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) August 7, 2022

McKinney just goes!!!!! — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) August 7, 2022

Twelve of McKinney’s thirteen career victories have now come as a result of first round stoppages wins.

Who would you like to see Terrance McKinney fight next following his submission victory over Erick Gonzalez this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!