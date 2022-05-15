UFC Vegas 54 Results: Ryan Spann stops Ion Cutelaba in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 54 event is co-headlined by a light heavyweight contest between Ryan Spann and Ion Cutelaba.

Spann (19-7 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Anthony Smith his last time out. Prior to that loss, ‘Superman’ had scored a first round TKO victory over Misha Cirkunov.

Meanwhile, Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1 MMA) last competed in September of 2021, where he picked up a decision win over Devin Clark. ‘The Hulk’ has gone 5-5-1 since joining the UFC ranks in June of 2016.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 54 co-main event begins and Cutelaba comes forward quickly but gets clipped with a punch. He returns fire with a right hand that lands. Ion with a double jab. He shoots in for a takedown and gets it. He immediately passes to half guard and almost into full mount. However, Spann scrambles back to full guard and gets back to his feet. Another takedown attempt from Ion Cutelaba and he gets it. ‘Superman’ is quickly back up to his feet. The fighters trade strikes and then Cutelaba shoots in again. This time Spann is waiting for him with a front choke. ‘The Hulk’ is quickly forced to tap.

Official UFC Vegas 54 Result: Ryan Spann def. Ion Cutelaba via submission (guillotine choke) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Spann fight next following his submission victory over Cutelaba this evening in Las Vegas?