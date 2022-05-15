NFL legend Frank Gore scores nasty faceplant KO in pro boxing debut (Video)

Former NFL star Frank Gore made his professional boxing debut against Yaya Olorunsola in tonight’s Gamebred Boxing co-main event.

The football legend, Gore, spent ten seasons with the 49ers, three with the Indianapolis Colts, and one each with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. During his 16-year NFL career, Gore rushed for exactly 16,000 yards.

The star running back decided to make the move to the squared circle late last year for an exhibition bout against former NBA star Deron Williams. The result was split decision loss for Gore.

Despite the setback, Frank Gore made the decision to go pro and signed a deal with Jorge Masvidal’s ‘Gamebred Promotions’. That move proved to be a good one as the NFL legend scored a brutal fourth round KO victory over Yaya Olorunsola in his promotional debut.

Check out the nasty finish below:

Tonight also marked Frank Gore’s 39th birthday. Quite the reason to celebrate.

Who would you like to see Gore fight next?

 

 

