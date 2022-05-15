UFC Vegas 54 Results: Jan Blachowicz defeats Aleksandar Rakic (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 54 event is headlined by a key light heavyweight matchup featuring Jan Blachowicz taking on Aleksandar Rakic.

Blachowicz (28-9 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing the UFC light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira in October of 2021. Prior to that setback, the Polish standout was riding a five-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Rakic (14-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak. ‘The Rocket’ is coming off back-to-back decision wins over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 54 main event begins and Blachowicz comes out quickly with a low kick. Both men land with kicks. Jan looks to go to the body and Aleksandar slips. He gets back up but Jan Blachowicz is immediately on him with a combination. Rakic with a right hand and then a low kick. The former champion looks to return fire and does with a low kick and then a right. He goes to the body with a left and then comes over the top with a right. Aleksandar Rakic with a right cross that partially connects. He follows that up with a jab. Blachowicz returns fire with a low kick. He lands another. Rakic goes to the body. Another chopping low kick lands for the Polish standout. He swarms in with a flurry of punches and Rakic appears to be stunned. He circles out and then attacks with a straight right. Blachowicz left eye has a cut and appears to be swollen. He lands a low kick and then goes to the body with a left hand. Aleksandar with a jab and then a low kick. The former champion returns fire with a combination. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 54 main event begins and Aleksandar Rakic is quickly in on a single leg takedown attempt. He gets it and jumps into the guard of the former champion. Jan Blachowicz looks to lock up a triangle choke. He does and it appears to be tight. Rakic scrambles and escapes. He remains in top position and begins working some ground and pound. Blachowicz looks to secure an arm but Rakic quickly pulls it free. More ground and pound now from the #3 ranked light heavyweight contender. Blachowicz gets his back to the fence and begins to try and wall-walk. Aleksandar Rakic won’t let him and proceeds to land a couple of decent left hands. A shoulder strike now from Rakic. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 54 main event begins and Rakic snaps a left hand. Blachowics returns fire with a low kick and then a two-punch combination. Aleksandar swings and misses with a wild uppercut attempt. He lands a follow up jab. Blachowicz looks to come forward and Rakic steps back and appears to blow out his knee. That looked nasty. This one is over.

Official UFC Vegas 54 Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Aleksandar Rakic via TKO (knee injury) in Round 3

Who would you like to see Blachowicz fight next following his TKO victory over Rakic this evening in Las Vegas?