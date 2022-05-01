UFC Vegas 53 Results: Andrei Arlovski defeats Jake Collier

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 53 event is co-headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring former champion Andrei Arlovski taking on Jake Collier.

Arlovski (33-20 MMA) enters the contest on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision win over Jared Vanderaa at UFC 271.

Meanwhile, Jake Collier (13-6 MMA) most recently competed back in January, where he scored a first round submission win over Chase Sherman. ‘The Prototype’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 53 co-main event begins and Jake Collier is able to force the clinch and push Andrei Arlovski up against the fence. He lands some knees before attempting a punch which ‘The Pit Bull’ avoids. More pressure from Collier now. He once again forces the former champion up against the cage and lands a knee. Arlovski breaks free and looks to establish himself. He throws a jab but Jake counters nicely with a left hook. Good shots from both men in the pocket. A clash of heads spells a stoppage in the action. Arlovski has a small cut be we continue. Both men with nice low kicks. Jake Collier lands a good left hand. Andrei returns fire to the body. The horn sounds to end round one.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Round two of the UFC Vegas 53 co-main event begins and Jake Collier comes forward with a jab and then some low kicks. Andrei Arlovski fires back with a two-punch combination. Another low kick lands for Collier. ‘The Pit Bull’ with a good combination but he gets pushed up against the cage. He breaks free and lands another hard combination. Big punches from both men now. They continue to trade blows until the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 53 co-headliner begins and these heavyweights are immediately back to trading leather. Arlovski’s corner told him he needs a finish. The pair come together and there is another clash of heads. We pause the bout so that Andrei can recover. He does and we restart. Andrea Arlovski lands a big low kick and then one to the body. Collier fires back with a combination but ‘The Pit Bull’ does a good job of avoiding. Andrei with a three-punch combination. Jake Collier returns fire with a big left hook. Under two minutes remain now. Arlovski with another low kick. Collier comes over the top with a right hand. We are going to the judges scorecards for a decision.

Official UFC Vegas 53 Result: Andrei Arlovski def. Jake Collier by split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2)

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Who would you like to see Collier fight next following his decision victory over Arlovski this evening in Las Vegas?