UFC Vegas 53 Results: Marlon Vera defeats Rob Font (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 53 event is headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup between Rob Font and Marlon Vera.

Font missed weight for tonight’s main event and was forced to forfeit 20% of his purse to Vera.

Rob Font (19-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Jose Aldo his last time out. That setback snapped a four-fight winning streak for the American, who had previously defeated Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes, Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis.

Meanwhile, Marlon Vera (18-7-1 MMA) last competed at November’s UFC 268 even where he scored a knockout victory over former UFC champion Frankie Edgar. ‘Chito’ has won 3 of this last 4 fights overall, with his lone setback in that time coming against Jose Aldo.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 53 main event begins and Marlon Vera lands a low kick. Rob Font responds with a jab and then another. ‘Chito’ with another low kick but Font counters with a right hand over the top. Vera with a big kick to the body. Font replies with a jab and then a hook to the body. Punches in bunches now from Font. He lands a good uppercut. Vera responds with a nice calf kick. Big shots from both men in the pocket. Font lands a nice standing elbow. He continues to land combinations on his opponent. Rob’s jab has been on point thus far. Marlon Vera swings and misses with a left hook. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 53 main event begins and Rob Font lands a clean left hand. Vera attempts a kick but Font catches it and lands a right. ‘Chito’ with a nice spinning back kick. Font continues to stay busy with punches in bunches. He’s jabbing to the head and unleashing hooks to the body. Marlon Vera replies with a nice two-punch combination. He follows that up with a heavy low kick. Another good jab from Vera now. Rob fires back with a four-punch combination. That is answered with a heavy body kick from ‘Chito’. He rocks Font with a big punch and the Boston native is down. Vera follows him to the ground but can’t put him away before the horn.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 53 headliner begins and Rob Font quickly shoots for a takedown. He gets it but Vera is right back to his feet. Font is still draped on him but ‘Chito’ eventually shakes him off and circles out. Font is still delivering heavy output but his face is starting to look lumped up. Rob connects with another multi punch combination but Vera just seems to eat it. A big kick lands for ‘Chito’ but he eats another combo for it. Vera with a jumping knee and Font is down. Big elbows now from Marlon Vera but the horn once again sounds to save Font.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 53 main event begins and Vera lands a nice low kick. Rob Font fires back with a big combination. A standing elbow from ‘Chito’ splits open his opponent. Still, Font continues to truck forward with punches. Marlon Vera lands a head kick and Font goes down to the canvas. This time ‘Chito’ does not follow him there and instead lands some kicks to the thigh of his downed opponent. The referee steps in so that Rob Font can stand up. He does and delivers a two-punch combination. Vera returns fire. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 53 main event begins and Rob Font is back to utilizing forward pressure. He lands a combination and then a standing elbow. ‘Chito’ smiles and cracks him with a left hand. Font is a bloody mess now. His face looks like it went through a meat grinder. Vera with a nice left up the middle. Rob Font continues to land the better output. Marlon Vera with another big strike that rocks Font. He doesn’t get the finish but should be walking away victorious.

Official UFC Vegas 53 Result: Marlon Vera def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

Who would you like to see Vera fight next following his decision victory over Font this evening in Las Vegas?