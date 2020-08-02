UFC Vegas 5 Results: Derek Brunson def. Edmen Shahbazyan via TKO (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 5 event is headlined by a middleweight bout featuring rising star Edmen Shahbazyan taking on seasoned veteran Derek Brunson.

Shahbazyan (11-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record in check when he squares off with the veteran in Brunson this evening. Edmen is coming a sensational first round knockout victory over Brad Tavares in his most recent Octagon appearance this past November at UFC 244. That victory marked Shahbazyan’s third stoppage victory in a row, as he had previously scored finishes over opponents Charles Byrd and Jack Marshman.

Meanwhile, Derek Brunson (20-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 5 headliner on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Ian Heinisch at UFC 241. The 36-year-old has gone just 4-4 over his past eight Octagon appearances, this after starting his UFC career going 7-1.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 5 main event begins and Derek Brunson starts things off with a shot to the body of Edmen Shahbazyan. The youngster replies with a body shot of his own. Brunson feints with a kick. Shahbazyan connects with a right hook. He lands a leaping left jab and Brunson fires back with a knee and then a left. Another good shot lands for Shahbazyan. His boxing appears to be very crisp early on. He misses with a head kick but lands a follow up right hand. Derek Brunson leaps forward with a left hand. He throws another that lands and then presses Shahbazyan against the fence. He scores a takedown and immediately moves to the back of Edmen. The undefeated prospect remains calm and eventually scrambles to his feet. The fighters separate and Edmen Shahbazyan lands a pair of big shots. A head kick now and Brunson is on the retreat. A groin shot briefly pauses the action. We restart and Shahbazyan leaps in with a right hand but misses. Brunson with a low kick but Emden counters with a nice shot to the body. Derek shoots in for a takedown and presses Shahbazyan back up against the cage. Edmen breaks free and immediately begins throwing bombs. Brunson fires off a low kick. More pressure from Edmen to close the round. He lands a nice left before the horn sounds to end the opening frame.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 5 headliner begins and Shahbazyan immediately comes out with pressure. He lands a nice combination but Derek Brunson answers with one of his own. The middleweight veteran shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Shahbazyan gets right back to his feet but Brunson stays on him and keeps him in the clinch. The fighters eventually break. An accidental eye poke from Brunson spells a break in the action. We restart and Brunson gets to work with some combinations. He forces Edmen against the cage but can’t secure a takedown. Shahbazyan comes on the attack now. Brunson keeps him at bay with the jab. Derek Brunson takes the fight to the floor and begins working some heavy ground and pound. Big punches and now elbows from Brunson. He moves to half guard and lands another heavy elbow and then a punch to close the round.

The third and final round of the UFC Vegas headliner is about to begin but the doctor is brought back in to check on Edmen. He feels he is ok to continue and so that fight goes on. Derek Brunson immediately jumps on Edmen Shahbazyan and begins unloading punches. Herb Dean quickly steps in and stops the action.

Official UFC Vegas 5 Result: Derek Brunson def. Edmen Shahbazyan via TKO at :46 of Round 3

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 1, 2020