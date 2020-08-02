Pros react to Derek Brunson stopping Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5

By
Chris Taylor
-
Derek Brunson, Edmen Shahbazyan

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 5 event was headlined by a middleweight bout featuring rising star Edmen Shahbazyan taking on seasoned veteran Derek Brunson.

Shahbazyan (11-1 MMA) was looking to keep his perfect record in check when he squared off with the veteran in Brunson this evening. Edmen was most previously seen in action at November’s UFC 244 event where he scored a sensational first round knockout victory over Brad Tavares. That victory marked Shahbazyan’s third stoppage win in a row, as he had previously scored finishes over opponents Charles Byrd and Jack Marshman.

Meanwhile, Derek Brunson (21-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 5 headliner on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Ian Heinisch at UFC 241. Despite his two recent wins, the 36-year-old has gone just 4-4 over his past eight Octagon appearances overall.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 5 event proved to be a hard fought battle. The first round was fairly close but Brunson turned things in his favor in a big way in round two. After nearly putting Edmen Shahbayzan to sleep in the final seconds of the second round, Derek Brunson was quick to finish off the young fighter in round three with some nasty ground and pound.

Official UFC Vegas 5 Result: Derek Brunson def. Edmen Shahbazyan via TKO at :46 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Brunson defeating Shahbazyan below:

Who would you like to see Derek Brunson fight next following his TKO victory over Edmen Shahbayzan this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 1, 2020