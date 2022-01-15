Chad Mendes books ‘Famez’ for BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 2

Former UFC title challenger Chad Mendes is set to meet ‘Famez’ in his BKFC debut at next month’s ‘KnuckleMania 2’ event.

Mendes (18-5 MMA), a former three-time UFC title challenger, announced his retirement from mixed martial arts following a TKO loss to Alex Volkanovski at UFC 232.

After two and a half years away from fighting, ‘Money’ announced last August that he would be ending his retirement to sign with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Yesterday, BKFC announced on Instagram that Chad Mendes’ first fight with the promotion would come against Joshua ‘Famez’ Alvarez at February’s ‘KnuckleMania 2’ event.

‘KnuckleMania 2’ is slated to take place on February 19 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

During his fourteen-fight UFC career, Mendes accumulated a record of 9-5 which included stoppage wins over Myles Jury, Ricardo Lamas, Clay Guida, Darren Elkins and Cody McKenzie. ‘Money’ definitely has heavy hands, so it will be interesting to see if he can find success in the BKFC ring.

Meanwhile, Joshuah Alvarez has gone 1-1 in Bare Knuckle fighting. ‘Famez’ most recently competed at BKFC 22 where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Arthur Walcott-Ceesay.

‘KnuckleMania 2’ is set to be headlined by a highly anticipated grudge match between former UFC fighters Mike Perry and Julian Lane.

This will mark the official in-ring debut of ‘Platinum’ since signing for BKFC. Perry most recently competed back in November where he managed to defeat Michael Seals in a fascinating Triad Combat affair.

Lane, meanwhile, is a seasoned veteran with BKFC and holds a 2-4 record with the promotion. His last outing came in October when he was on the losing end of a unanimous decision against David Rickels.

