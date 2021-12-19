UFC Vegas 45 Results: Cub Swanson TKO’s Darren Elkins (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 45 main card is kicked off by a highly anticipated featherweight contest between fan favorites Cub Swanson and Darren Elkins.

Swanson (27-12 MMA) will enter Saturday’s fight looking to rebound from a first round TKO loss to Giga Chikadze from back in May. Prior to that setback, ‘Killer Cub’ had earned back-to-back wins over Daniel Pineda and Kron Gracie.

Meanwhile, Darren Elkins (26-9 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 45 on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Darrick Minner back in July. ‘The Damage’ has gone 6-4 over his past ten Octagon appearances overall.

Round one begins and Cub Swanson has his hands very low to start. He looks very confident early on here. He steps into the pocket and unloads a combination. Darren Elkins answers with a overhand right. Swanson side steps and then unloads a crisp combination. Another big punch from ‘Killer Cub’ and Elkins goes down. He quickly scrambles back up to his feet but gets rocked by another sensational combination from Cub. Darren is down again. Cub pounces on him and begins to unload punches in bunches. A spinning wheel kick now. The referee steps in and stops the assault.

Cub Swanson is a SNIPER in there 🎯 #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/i0md6J5Xgq — UFC (@ufc) December 19, 2021

Official UFC Vegas 45 Result: Cub Swanson def. Darren Elkins via TKO at 2:12 of Round 1

