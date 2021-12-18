John Kavanagh reacts to potential Conor McGregor vs. Charles Oliveira fight: “That’s one that’s gonna get the goosebumps going”

John Kavanagh has reacted to a potential fight between his pupil Conor McGregor and reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Shortly after ‘Do Bronx’ earned his first career title defense with a third round submission victory over McGregor’s arch rival Dustin Poirier, ‘Notorious’ took to social media with the following question.

“So what date am I fighting Charles Oliveira?” – Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Many fans and pundits scoffed at the idea of McGregor getting a fight with Oliveira next. However, the current 155lbs champion seemed to welcome the idea of a “red panty night” for his next fight.

“Of course, no one’s a fool. ‘No, I’ll fight someone else because of the belt, leave Conor alone’ — who’s going to do that? Only a fool,” Oliveira said. “If I had the opportunity to fight Conor, I would definitely fight Conor. The belt is mine regardless. The division has to get by and wait a little bit. There’s nothing else to do. We have to think about our families, our children, think about what we can do down the line.”

Whether or not Conor McGregor will actually get the next title shot remains to be seen. The Irish star has not competed since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier this past July at UFC 264.

With that said, ‘Notorious’ is now back to full mobility and sporting a bulked up 190lbs physique (see that here). With his pupils return to the cage now imminent, John Kavanagh has reacted to a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira.

“Well look, Charles is the man right now. What’s it, 10 wins in a row? Something silly like that. Finishing most of them. He’s got a scary skillset. Very solid on the feet. He’s got wrestling, and his submissions are, if not the best, certainly up there in the entire UFC, never mind his own division.”

John Kavanagh continued to discuss the potential fight in a interview with Severe MMA (h/t Sportskeeda):

“So look, that’s a fight that I know would get Conor up early in the morning. That’s one that’s gonna get the goosebumps going and get you training hard. If that one was to come about, of course it would be a pleasure and an honor to prepare Conor for that.”

Do you think the UFC will allow Conor McGregor to skip the line at lightweight and fight Charles Oliveira in his return to the Octagon?