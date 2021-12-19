Pros react after Cub Swanson TKO’s Darren Elkins at UFC Vegas 45

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 45 main card was kicked off by a highly anticipated featherweight contest between fan favorites Cub Swanson and Darren Elkins.

Swanson (28-12 MMA) entered Saturday’s fight looking to rebound from a first round TKO loss to Giga Chikadze from back in May. Prior to that setback, ‘Killer Cub’ had reeled off back-to-back wins over Daniel Pineda and Kron Gracie.

Meanwhile, Darren Elkins (26-10 MMA) had entered UFC Vegas 45 on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Darrick Minner back in July. ‘The Damage’ had gone 6-4 over his past ten Octagon appearances prior to tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s ‘Swanson vs. Elkins’ bout proved to be a short and one-sided affair. Cub Swanson looked supremely confident this evening and used some precision striking to absolutely run through Darren Elkins. ‘Killer Cub’ dropped ‘The Damage’ on multiple occasions before referee Herb Dean eventually stepped in to stop the onslaught.

Official UFC Vegas 45 Result: Cub Swanson def. Darren Elkins via TKO at 2:12 of Round 1

Check out the pros reacted to ‘Swanson vs. Elkins’ below:

Pumped for this fight! LFG Elkins!!! — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) December 19, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Cub Swanson defeating Darren Elkins:

Cub found his swag early and couldn’t miss. What a performance 🔥🔥#UFCVegas45 — Jeff Molina 🇺🇸🇨🇴 (@jmolina_125) December 19, 2021

What a performance @CubSwanson 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) December 19, 2021

