UFC Vegas 45: ‘Lewis vs. Daukaus’ Weigh-in Results

A total of twenty-eight fighters will take to the scale this morning to weigh-in for Saturday’s highly anticipated UFC Vegas 45 event.

The fight card is headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring former title challenger Derrick Lewis taking on surging division contender Chris Daukaus.

Lewis (31-8 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 265, where he suffered a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane in a fight for the promotions interim heavyweight championship. Prior to that setback, ‘The Black Beast’ had put together back-to-back knockout wins over Aleksei Oleinik and Curtis Blaydes.

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus (12-3 MMA) will enter Saturday’s UFC Vegas 45 headliner sporting a five-fight winning streak. The Philadelphia native is coming off a TKO victory over Shamil Abdurakhimov in his most previous effort at UFC 266.

UFC Vegas 45 is co-headlined by a key welterweight bout as former title challenger Stephen Thompson takes on Belal Muhammad.

Thompson (16-5-1 MMA), a former two-time UFC title challenger, will be looking to get back in the win column after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns in his last fight. Prior to that setback, ‘Wonderboy’ was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

As for Belal Muhammad(21-4 MMA), ‘Remember The Name’ last competed in June, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Demian Maia. Muhammad has not tasted defeat since January of 2019, when he dropped a decision to Geoff Neal.

Also featured on the main card of UFC Vegas 45 is a highly anticipated featherweight contest between fan favorites Cub Swanson and Darren Elkins.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, bantamweight standout Raphael Assuncao returns for a scrap with Ricky Simon.

Get all of today’s weigh-in results below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 45 Main Card

265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Chris Daukaus (235.5)

170 lbs.: Stephen Thompson (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)

115 lbs.: Amanda Lemos (115) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

135 lbs.: Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Ricky Simon (135.5)

155 lbs.: Carlos Diego Ferreira (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (155.5)

145 lbs.: Cub Swanson (145.5) vs. Darren Elkins (145.5)

UFC Vegas 45 Prelims

185 lbs.: Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

135 lbs.: Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Victor Henry (136)

265 lbs.: Justin Tafa (267**) vs. Harry Hunsucker (238.5)

125 lbs.: Melissa Gatto (125) vs. Sijara Eubanks

145 lbs.: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Andre Ewell (145)

145 lbs.: Raquel Pennington (145) vs. Macy Chiasson (148.5**)

265 lbs.: Don’Tale Mayes (256.5) vs. Josh Parisian (262)

155 lbs.: Matt Sayles vs. Jordan Leavitt (155.5)

** fighters who missed weight

