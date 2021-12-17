Colby Covington explains why a trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman needs to happen: “This is a fight that should be a best-of-seven series”

Colby Covington believes his rivalry with Kamaru Usman should be a best-of-seven series, just like the NBA Championship.

Covington (16-3 MMA) and Usman (20-1 MMA) have of course already squared off on two separate occasions.

The pair originally collided back at UFC 245 in December of 2019, with the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ emerging victorious via a thrilling fifth-round TKO.

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman wound up rematching at last month’s UFC 268 event, where despite putting up a valiant effort, ‘Chaos’ once again failed in his attempt to dethrone the Nigerian champion.

It was a very close contest, much like the first twenty-minutes of their initial collision.

Given that he has undoubtedly served as the toughest test of Kamaru Usman’s UFC career, Colby Covington is adamant that a trilogy fight must happen.

The former interim title holder recently spoke with MMA reporter Helen Yee where he suggested that his rivalry with Usman should be treated as a best-of-seven series.

“There’s so much controversy from the first fight with the ref, so much controversy from the second fight with the judges and their opinion, so this trilogy needs to happen man. We’re the two best fighters in the world, no-one is gonna come close to being on our level so we need to keep running this back.” Covington explained. “This is a fight that should be a best-of-seven series, just like the NBA Championship. When you have the two best teams from each conference, we’re the two best from each conference and we need to fight seven times. I think that’ll really tell who is the best fighter in the world. I honestly think I’d beat him 5 to 2!”

