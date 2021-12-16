Pro fighters make their picks for Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

In the main event of UFC Vegas 45, top-10 heavyweights collide as Derrick Lewis is set to face rising contender, Chris Daukaus. Entering the fight, Lewis is a +120 underdog while the seventh-ranked heavyweight is -140.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are nearly unanimous in thinking Lewis can eventually find the KO punch and will get back into the win column in a big way.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus:

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: How can you bet against Derrick Lewis? Daukaus has looked good but his power is something different.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Daukaus has been looking good, I think he is too technical for Lewis and will avoid the power shot.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I’ll go Lewis. He has that KO power and I think Daukuas will be winning the fight until Lewis lands the shot that knocks him out.

Josh Emmett, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Derrick Lewis. He’s such a powerful puncher and it’s a five-round fight, so I think he will find that one shot on Daukaus.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: Derrick Lewis. I will never pick against Lewis because he has that one-punch power. Daukaus is very good but Lewis is just a different animal and will eventually find that shot.

Andre Ewell, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Lewis. He’s too powerful and although Daukaus is very technical I think Lewis will find the shot.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: Lewis. He has that death touch and just needs to land one. Although Daukaus does have crisp boxing, I just think Lewis has the power to finish him.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: You already know I have to go with Houston’s won Derrick Lewis. He’ll find that KO shot to get back into the win column.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Derrick Lewis by KO.

***

Fighters picking Derrick Lewis: Stephen Thompson, Diego Ferreira, Josh Emmett, Randy Costa, Eryk Anders, Adrian Yanez, Vince Morales

Fighters picking Chris Daukaus: Dan Ige